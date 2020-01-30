Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FSTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

LON FSTA opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 957.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.20.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

