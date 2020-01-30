Function X (FX) Trading Up 32.9% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,966,321 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

