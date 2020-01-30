FunFair Hits Market Capitalization of $18.79 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Vebitcoin. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $186,007.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, OKEx, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, ABCC, HitBTC, C2CX, Gate.io, Binance and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

