Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FNKO opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Funko by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

