Fusion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.61 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,092.96 or 0.95719266 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.