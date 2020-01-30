FuzeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $358.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CPDAX, IDEX and Coinbe. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $581,225.00 and $358.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, COSS, IDEX, Token Store, Coinbe, CPDAX, Livecoin, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

