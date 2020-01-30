FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $33.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $32.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.65 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.52 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

