FY2019 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By KeyCorp

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

BWA stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.