FY2019 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

BWA stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

