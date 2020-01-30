FY2019 EPS Estimates for Benefitfocus Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benefitfocus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

