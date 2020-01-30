FY2019 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Biosciences Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.69).

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

