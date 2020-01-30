FY2019 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Lowered by B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $743.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 401.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

