FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

ALV stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.45. 11,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

