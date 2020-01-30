FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDY)

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Nahar anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

RDY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.