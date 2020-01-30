FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FBC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $11,870,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

