FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MYR Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,598. The stock has a market cap of $523.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

