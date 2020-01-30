FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ZEONS CORP/SH SH Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZEONS CORP/SH SH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of ZEON stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

