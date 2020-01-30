FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,677,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

