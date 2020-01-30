FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

SHECY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 75,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,147. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.