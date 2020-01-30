FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

WSM stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,967. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after buying an additional 575,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.