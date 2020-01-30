FY2020 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Increased by Analyst

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of PLCE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.49. 123,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

