FY2020 EPS Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.42. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,487. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

