FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sprint Corp Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sprint in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

