FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Reduced by Analyst

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprint in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Sprint alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

S traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 263,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,533,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the third quarter worth $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.