FY2020 EPS Estimates for WesBanco Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,272,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

