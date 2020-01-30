FY2020 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

