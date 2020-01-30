G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.36 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

