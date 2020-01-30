Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLMD. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 72,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,149. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

