GAMB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,238.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $400,963.00 and approximately $23,238.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.83 or 0.05628687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

