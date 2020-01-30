Game.com (GTC) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.70 or 0.05755583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00128675 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

