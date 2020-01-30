Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

GLPI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 89,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

