Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $12.02 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Gas has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $4.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Poloniex, Bitinka and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitinka, OKEx, Poloniex, Coinnest, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

