GasLog (GLOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect GasLog to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GasLog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE:GLOG opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. GasLog has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $592.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.