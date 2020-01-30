GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GLOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

