GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. GCN Coin has a market cap of $121,021.00 and $33.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00715865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

