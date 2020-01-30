General Electric (NYSE:GE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

General Electric stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

