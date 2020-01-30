General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

