General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of General Motors worth $108,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

