Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

