GenesisX Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $55,177.00 and approximately $395.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,717,829 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

