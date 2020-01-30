GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.