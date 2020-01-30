Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

