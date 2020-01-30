Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY19 guidance at $2.02-2.04 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

