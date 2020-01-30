Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of G traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 4,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,589. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $0. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

