GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $569.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $634,805.00 and approximately $569.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00720526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007080 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

