Giant Market Cap Hits $91,905.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.92, $50.68, $33.89 and $31.10. Giant has a total market capitalization of $91,905.00 and $3,745.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020670 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119569 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003829 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,906,666 coins and its circulating supply is 6,906,662 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $13.92, $20.33, $33.89, $24.71, $31.10, $10.42, $5.63, $70.83, $11.91, $7.59 and $50.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

