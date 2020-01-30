GINcoin Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $101,662.00 and approximately $1,866.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,538.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01927933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.91 or 0.04103976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00723603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00758804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009253 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00710267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,026,538 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,528 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

