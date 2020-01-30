Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

