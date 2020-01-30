GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,879.13 ($24.72).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,804.60 ($23.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,718.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

