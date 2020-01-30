Global Cryptocurrency Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $4.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007119 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

